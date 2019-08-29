Last year the Standard-Examiner reported on a Layton city council member pleading guilty to driving under the influence while driving a government vehicle (.214 BAC). Not only did the council member remain on city council even though he was fired by another city government, a year after the DUI he was appointed as interim mayor of Layton by his fellow council members.
For the first time since Scott Freitag's unfortunate decision, the citizens of Layton had an opportunity to vote their reaction in this cycle's primary election. In a historically close race for the most votes for a council candidate, Scott Freitag advanced to the general election. I am disappointed that the people in this city didn't send a stronger message to our elected officials that setting an example of responsibility and safety is important to our community. We deserve better. If we're willing to accept this kind of behavior, perhaps we owe former Utah senate majority leader and Davis County's own Sheldon Killpack an apology for his resignation in 2010. Apparently drinking and driving is acceptable behavior for those elected to lead our local politics.
For our sake, I hope the results of this year's general election will send a powerful message to anyone who gets behind the wheel intoxicated -- in our city we have zero tolerance.
Nate Worthen
Layton