As a Catholic, one of the things I learned is that pride, defined as “excessive love of one’s own excellence,” is a sin. You are not supposed to be proud. In fact, it is very difficult to follow the greatest commandment if you have pride because you are full of self-love, which does not leave enough room for love of others. I think the reason loving your neighbor is the greatest commandment is because humans don’t do it well, and we have to work at it. Even though I know this to be true, I still have pride.
I am from the great state of New York, and I am proud of that. Anyone who knows me knows that if you ask “Where are you from?” I will answer, “Well, I live in Utah, but I’m from New York.” I have an excessive love of the excellence of New York. The pizza is better; the drivers are better; the shopping is better; everything is better. As I write this, I guess I know what my next confession will be about.
New York history is taught in seventh grade, like Utah history, and it takes a whole year because New York history includes American colonial history. I loved that seventh-grade class and became a political scientist — who studies and teaches American politics — in no small part because of it. I learned excessive love of my state and my country. I am proud to be from New York, and I am proud to be an American.
For a long time, I believed that New York was morally superior to states in the South because racism happened in the South. I was from a state that was a “free state.” I was from a state that had not written racism into its law as the South had done with Jim Crow. The only way I could really be proud to be an American was to compartmentalize all that had gone wrong in this country into the South. I was somehow a better American because I was from a northern state. When I learned the history of the civil rights movement, I thought to myself, “How embarrassing it must be to be from the South.”
Early in my career as a professor at Weber State University, I showed the episode of “Eyes on the Prize” that tells the story of Emmett Till. If you do not know his story, you should. Emmett Till was a 14-year-old boy who offended a white woman while visiting his family in Mississippi in 1955. He was lynched by two white men who faced no consequences for their actions.
In Mississippi in 1955, white men could murder a 14-year-old boy and get away with it — if he was black. This story pains me every time I think of it. My child is 14 years old, and the idea that a government would allow grown-ups to kill her for whistling makes me ill.
While watching the episode, I thought what I always thought due to my pride: “How embarrassing it must be to be from Mississippi.” I then turned to my class and asked them what they thought. One of my Utah-born, white, male students said, “I am embarrassed to be a human given that happened.” And with a single sentence, he pierced a lifelong excessive love of my excellence. He was right; I was wrong.
Treating people terribly because they are different from you is not a Southern failing — it is a human failing. When you hear the story of Emmett Till, you should also be ill, and you should think to yourself, “As a human, I will never allow that to happen again.”
I didn’t learn that New York didn’t end slavery until 1827 until I taught the three-fifths clause in a class. I did not know that the United States government deported at least 80,000 people to Mexico in the 1920s until a student presented that history in a class. I didn’t know the extent of how terribly members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were treated until my child took Utah history last year and came home and talked to me about it.
Through these conversations in classrooms, our hearts are opened. We can learn to love our country, state and neighbors better when we learn about the grievous wrongs that have been committed. We can learn to remind ourselves that these failings are human failings. Challenging them, and hopefully overcoming them, are human triumphs, and we can then recommit ourselves to the great work of this republic. But that can only happen when we learn, when we say “I am embarrassed to be a human given that happened” and swear to do the work necessary to never allow it to happen again.