It's time to investigate the investigators -- including liberal lawmakers -- who were complicit in a conspiracy to frame President Trump and remove him from office using the almighty power of the U.S. Justice Department.
What we saw unfold at the Bob Mueller congressional hearing this week should alarm every American.
The special counsel tasked to lead the investigation the past two years wasn't capable of holding such a position. Throughout the multi-hour hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday, our nation saw a confused and disoriented man, Bob Mueller, who didn't have a grasp of the facts and key information contained within his 448-page report. Mueller had trouble answering simple questions indicating he wasn't in charge of the investigation into the Trump campaign and the current administration -- someone else was.
Who, exactly? Was Mueller's staff of Trump-hating prosecutors who wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 presidential election driving the sham investigation to punish her political opponents?
It's well known that the majority of lawyers on the special counsel legal team were staunch liberals who donated tens of thousands to Clinton's campaign and to other Democrats. Several had other glaring conflicts of interest, such as Jeannie Rhee, who represented the Clinton family in the past, including work for the Clinton Foundation. And then there's Mueller's top deputy, Andrew Weissman, who attended a political event to support Hillary Clinton during the last presidential cycle. Weismann also praised Sally Yates, a former Department of Justice official who served in the Obama administration, for disobeying orders from President Trump and refusing to cooperate with his administration.
Every single lawyer on the special counsel team who had blatant conflicts of interest and/or political bias should've never have been part of the investigation.
Let's not forget that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was forced to recuse himself -- following heavy pressure from Democratic lawmakers and their backers in media -- from overseeing the special counsel investigation because he supported candidate Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Why the double standard with Mueller's legal team?
Extreme anti-Trump bias wasn't the only troubling issue involving the "get Trump" special counsel -- far from it.
Mueller revealed during his testimony that he, mandated to investigate foreign interference into the 2016 election, singularly focused on contacts between Russians and the Trump campaign while simultaneously failing to investigate real Russian "collusion" and interference by Clinton's campaign and the Democratic Party.
It's well known that Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid millions to Fusion GPS, an opposition research firm that contracted ex-British spy Christopher Steele and Russian informants to concoct the illicit "dirty dossier," which was chock full of anti-Trump lies and Russian disinformation. That foreign-sourced propaganda was then used by then-FBI Director James Comey -- a Trump hater who was later fired by the president -- and others within the highest echelons of the DOJ to obtain FISA warrants, spy on the Trump campaign and subsequently open criminal investigations into Trump and his associates.
The dossier was the epicenter of the whole ordeal, but Mueller admitted during his testimony that he didn't bother to look into it, claiming it was beyond his purview.
Seriously, folks?
How is Hillary Clinton, her campaign and the DNC immune to allegations of Russian interference in U.S. elections when they commissioned the foreign-sourced dossier and paid for it?
When asked by congressional lawmakers about Fusion GPS during the hearing, Mueller shockingly said he didn't know what the company was, implausible given its significant role in this whole three-ring circus.
So there you have it. The special counsel -- filled with anti-Trump partisans -- directed the investigation toward the president, his family, his former campaign and his administration while turning a blind eye to Hillary Clinton's campaign and the DNC, the ones who actually did work with the Russians and other foreigners, all to delegitimize the results of the election. And remove the president via politically fueled calls for impeachment.
All of which highlights that the special counsel investigation was a political hit job from the get-go orchestrated by Democrats and the deep state to effect an illicit coup -- using the weight of the U.S. justice system as their weapon -- against a duly elected president.
This is patently un-American and cannot stand.
Attorney General Bill Barr must hold all conspirators accountable to restore trust in our justice system. A failure to do so will have devastating consequences for our country, the rule of law and our democracy predicated on free elections where the people select their leaders -- not powerful elites or dirty cops -- within our government.