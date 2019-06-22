Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reflects on President Donald Trump's statement that he would accept assistance from a foreign power, saying it's so against any sense of decency, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 13, 2019. An avid sports fan, Pelosi is wearing the colors of the Golden State Warriors colors, a gold jacket with blue pants. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)