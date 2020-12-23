WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden is ruffling the feathers of his Democratic brethren on the far left of their party by forming his Cabinet and administration generally in his own image: middle-roaders who can help him return the country to relative normalcy after the Trump chaos and lunacy.
Progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have fallen into line behind him. But many of their disciples already are wailing over Biden’s seeming dismissal of their ideological ilk in assembling his White House team, often in favor of Obama administration retreads.
It should come as no surprise that this veteran of past Democratic regimes would pack his own court with men and women of experience in governance, with a promised mix of racial and gender diversity. Some of his Democratic critics may still be in shock over Biden’s 2020 comeback after appearing only last winter to be on the verge of elimination in the race for the nomination.
From the start, Biden stumbled badly as an also-ran in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, before finding his footing on the strength of heavy Black support in South Carolina, which energized his campaign in subsequent primaries.
The Democratic campaign began and grew above all as a referendum on Donald Trump. As his prospects for reelection dwindled, the man he mocked as “Sleepy Joe” eventually emerged as a steady and reliable alternative of the old school. Despite Republican scare tactics casting him as a dreaded “socialist” and as too old at 77 and too touchy-feely toward women, Biden survived as a safe haven from the Trump nightmare.
Now that he has made a prompt start assembling his administration team, with a notable emphasis on women and minorities, laments from party progressives are being loudly heard, as if they are being left at the gate. Yet Biden’s choices more generally have been praised as broad and inclusive.
Some are tokens of political gratitude, as in the nomination of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as secretary of transportation after his withdrawal from the race and endorsement of Biden. As the first openly gay man to seek the presidency, Buttigieg gained considerable backing in the primaries. The president-elect made a point of comparing him to his own late son Beau, saying “it’s the highest compliment I can give to any man or woman.”
In several other selections, Biden turned to individuals with whom he has had close connections or experiences, starting with his new White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, who long served as a Biden lieutenant in the Senate and in his vice presidency.
As a lifelong public servant, Joe Biden brings a welcome aura of familiarity with the federal bureaucracy and the kind of leadership it takes to get the most out of it. He prides himself in his record of willingness to reach across the partisan aisle, and the sudden congratulations from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that Biden won the election was the first hopeful hint of that possibility.
The Democratic progressives may feel they’re getting short shrift from Joe Biden, but they still share many of the same goals, and it seems a bit early in the game to be raining on his parade.