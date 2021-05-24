WASHINGTON — The unholy alliance between former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in defense of the naked lie that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Democrat Joe Biden is a peril not only to the Republican Party. It also undermines our basic rule of law and challenges the entire process of self-governing democracy that has been admired around the world.
Trump is a would-be despot who has successfully injected himself into the realm of politics with experience only in real estate development and reality TV, and none in the art of governance. So it is no surprise that he has run roughshod over normal American behavior, first in the presidency and now in attempts to retain and restore the powers of that office for his own ends.
But McCarthy is, or should be, an entirely different matter. The longtime California congressman previously has had a reputation for adherence to traditional conservative principles and a calm temperament that made him a popular and logical party leader in Republican ranks.
At the same time, he seemed until recently wary of Trump’s narcissistic behavior and authoritarian impulses. When Trump on January 6 openly incited the armed insurrection against the Capitol, McCarthy was quick to asses blame to him. He was reported to have phoned the lame-duck president, urging him to intervene to stop the mayhem.
But now that the House has voted to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack in all its ramifications, McCarthy has balked, although its initiator, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has agreed to give the Republicans equal membership on it.
The House Minority Leader additionally has demanded the scope of the inquiry be expanded to include other protests including the Black Lives Matter movement, in a clearly diversionary gambit.
McCarthy obviously has his eyes on a Republican takeover of the House in the 2020 midterm elections. That would make him the next House speaker, as well as advance a Trump presidential comeback in 2024. Meanwhile, McCarthy is mending his fences with Trump, having paid courtesy call to him at his Florida luxury retreat.
In any such bipartisan investigation, the Democrats could be expected to demand that McCarthy himself testify about his own observations of the insurrection and the reported phone call he had with Trump.
The Democrats, along with sharp press labeling of McCarthy as a political coward, are already causing the House GOP leader to squirm, as other congressional Republicans so far fall in behind him in defense of Trump.
In the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell so far has been evasive on the proposed commission. “We want to read the fine print,” he has told reporters. If Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer “puts it on the floor, we will react accordingly,” he said. At this writing, the fate of the commission was in the hands of the Senate, with serious doubts that enough Republicans would vote to support it.
Some Republicans who were at the Capitol on January 6 continue to insist there was no insurrection. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia said earlier that the House floor had never been breached, and “if you didn’t see that TV footage in a video, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” But millions did see it and concluded otherwise.
In any event, McCarthy now finds himself more closely linked to Trump, whatever that may mean for his reputation in or out of the Grand Old Party, and more importantly for the party’s direction and fate going forward.