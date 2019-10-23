On Oct, 22, 2018, a University of Utah student was murdered on campus.
Since that time, communities across the state have mourned Lauren McCluskey’s death as a result of dating violence and a lack of action from the campus police force.
One year later, some policies have changed to try and increase student safety, but many students still experience unsafe situations on a regular basis.
Accountability from the university and police still seems to be slipping through the fingers of those impacted.
Perhaps one large cultural and policing issue we still have yet to overcome is believing victims — and more specifically, believing women when they report abuse or harassment.
Had McCluskey’s reports to campus police been taken more seriously, she might still be alive.
Now, it is a stark reminder and lesson for campuses across the state, but especially Utah, that more must be done to facilitate and enable victims to come forward and file reports or access victim services.
It is also yet another example of how university police departments continually come up short in campuses all along the Wasatch. They should be as accountable, and as transparent, as city police departments are required to be. If campus police cannot adequately respond to the serious issues students are facing, then we suggest administrations look at making changes in order to do so, whether that includes internal changes or disbanding campus police to be served by another agency.
Students have the right to walk home safely from campus each night. They have a right to be taken seriously when facing domestic or dating violence.
Young adults should not be robbed of their lives before those with the power to make changes will listen.