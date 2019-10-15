Since the Clearfield Police Department arrested an Ogden long-haul trucker on Sept. 25 for a number of alleged rapes in the region by comparing his DNA with that of DNA evidence left with victims — connected due to DNA evidence from cases matching with a distant relative’s in an open-source DNA database — forensic genealogy is becoming a part of Utahns’ vocabulary.
The break in the Clearfield case, as well as one in St. George this year — and the even larger profile Golden State Killer case in California that connected a now-elderly Joseph DeAngelo to countless robberies, assaults, rapes and murders — are possible through forensic genealogy.
In a recent Standard-Examiner article by Mark Shenefelt, he interviewed Jay Henry, a state crime lab director in Utah. “I’m excited,” said Henry. “We might be on the cusp of a new revolution in forensic genealogy, the next big leap.”
And we agree.
For years detectives have waited for technology to catch up, and in the last decade it has. DNA evidence has both cleared former convicted felons for crimes they never committed but were found guilty of by trial, and provided attorneys sufficient evidence to take to court and nab new convictions that previously were not possible.
In essence, it’s starting to be a bad time to be a serial criminal.
Departments not just in Utah, but across the U.S., are solving old — and current — cases due to forensic genealogy.
Forensic genealogy involves obtaining DNA samples from large databases that are open to public access and detectives tracking down potential offenders by constructing family trees that narrow in on suspects whose DNA match DNA from a crime scene.
Personal privacy concerns do come into play, and it’s no trifle. DNA database companies — think of Utah’s own Ancestry.com — should and must notify customers if their DNA could be used by police officials in this manner. For the most part, this seems to already be happening. States for now will be left to craft legislation on how officials can use this new forensics method without jeopardizing millions of Americans’ privacy. There’s no doubt this can be navigated in coming sessions by Utah’s own legislators in a way that allows detectives to continue to protect our cities from dangerous offenders while also honoring privacy — this doesn’t have to come anywhere near a police state.
For those interested in helping police, you can voluntarily contribute your DNA sample to open databases online, sharing your results from other companies, which will allow departments to include it in searches while carrying out forensic genealogy for other cases — like Ogden’s long-haul trucker who is believed to have terrorized women in Utah, Wyoming and possibly other states.