Next Thursday, the Standard-Examiner will launch an exciting addition to provide even broader access for our Northern Utah readership. Joining our strong daily print edition will be the opportunity for SE Online memberships -- complete digital access to our award-winning reporting and community news that complements the daily print product.
Our responsibility to provide unbiased reporting you can trust is always at the front of our minds. If our readers cannot rely on us, we have nothing. That is why Standard-Examiner reporters face each day making sure we are providing for you the news you need (and sometimes shining a spotlight on what others might have hoped would remain unseen). It is our goal to cover our communities in a way no other medium can.
We are not just reporting on our communities, we are also part of them. We live and work here, too, and understand how important it is to bring the best news product -- all day, every day -- to our readers.
For many, that will continue to mean receiving the news via a daily subscription to our print product. Our new opportunity does not change that. We are grateful to those print subscribers who have invested in and continue to support our ability to provide local news, and take to heart our duty to serve the needs of those readers.
Those for whom on-the-go, real-time news has become increasingly important can join our print subscribers in helping us bring that unmatched community journalism to a new digital audience. We are eager for the chance to serve this growing audience of readers who know they can turn to us for coverage of politics and government, community events and entertainment, transportation news, sports and more.
In the Standard-Examiner newsroom, we do what the big guys can't. Both in print and online we are your only source for local news such as city council meetings and high school football games. We want our communities to be part of that -- send us your letters, your news tips, your event announcements, your fantastic photographs ... we don't want to miss a thing.
As local, regional and sometimes national news requires our weighing in, there will be no doubt when our writing moves from unbiased reporting to the newspaper presenting its perspective in conversation with our readers -- again, both in print and online. Those editorials will be clearly labeled Our View on our opinion page.
Whether you pick up the paper from your front porch every morning as a print subscriber or click into standard.net through one of our new SE Online Memberships, we are glad to know you are with us. Our goal is to make the return on your investment more than worthwhile. Our responsibility to Weber, Box Elder, Davis and surrounding counties will not waiver.
If you do not already have the assurance you will receive a print edition each morning or access to our relaunched SE Online, check in with our customer support department to become a subscriber and member. Perhaps you have more questions still. We look forward to providing you with more answers at 801-625-4400.