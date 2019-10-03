Weber-Morgan Health Department is preparing for the flu season, and so should you.
Today, (Oct. 3) local residents can take the path of least resistance and just circle through a drive-thru clinic in the department's parking lot between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to quickly get your annual flu shot.
It literally doesn't get easier than that. You don't even have to get out of your car.
“Getting vaccinated is going to be the best way to prevent whatever happens,” Dr. Daniel Jernigan, flu chief at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Associated Press.
The 2018 season was one of the longest on record, and 2017 proved to have the highest death toll attributed to influenza in decades.
While the vaccination doesn't guarantee you won't get sick, at the very least residents can expect a milder illness and lower risk of contracting more complicated symptoms that lead to hospitalization.
According to the CDC in an Associated Press report, last year 135 children died in the U.S. from the flu — there were 23,800 or so other deaths that year. But you don't have to have a severely compromised immune system to contract a severe case of the flu.
Not enough people are getting vaccinated, and this is the case in Utah. Nationwide only 45% of adults were vaccinated, as reported by the CDC on Sept. 26.
However, in Utah that rate in the 2018-19 season was even lower, coming in at 41.9% of adults — the 10th lowest vaccination coverage percentage in the nation and a whopping 14.4% below the highest state, Rhode Island.
Failure to get a flu shot in Utah is unnecessary. There are hundreds of locations where you can easily access a provider, be it at a local pharmacy, county health department, doctor's office, or even during a grocery store visit. To find a location most convenient to you, visit https://vaccinefinder.org/.
If you're part of the population determined to forgo any and all vaccinations, then at least do the rest of us a favor and stay home if you're sick this season so the misery doesn't spread.