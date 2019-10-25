Right now registered Weber County voters have election ballots at home, with one option — Proposition 3 — listed asking whether voters approve or disapprove of studying the most effective form of county government.
To be more precise, the language on the ballot reads: “Shall a study committee be appointed to consider and possibly recommend a change in Weber County’s form of government?”
Weber County is not the only one asking their voters this. While perhaps not as embroiled as other Utah counties, multiple counties across the state have taken measures to look into alternative forms of county government as populations swell.
However, we think evaluating the current form of county government now while the population is still at 256,000, according to 2018 Census estimates, is much wiser than waiting until thousands more are added to the area and the strain more evident.
The ballot question merely seeks to study the most effective form of government serving the public. If approved, the study might find the current three-member commission is the most efficient and cost-effective way to govern. Or the study might find a different form allows for increased representation and minimization of corruption, at which point it could recommend another form. Regardless, the current ballot measure does not define or declare the future form of government — that is what study’s exploration is for.
Those against forming a study on the form of county government have cited that current commissioners work well together and have no issues among themselves. While this may be true currently, that is most definitely not always the case and can change from one election to another based on whichever individual occupies one of the three elected seats — and therefore presents a more short-sighted vision for the county.
The study will not be free and that is something voters also need to weigh. Are the costs of conducting this study now smaller and more fiscally responsible than waiting years down the road? You as a voter will have to decide.
We believe voters deserve to know how they should be best represented. Weber County today has seen so many changes that previous commissions did not face. It would be wise to face the future with knowledge and research to set the foundation of decision making that will impact the county for decades to come.