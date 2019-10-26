THUMBS DOWN: We know Utah politicians are concerned when it comes to anything related to alcohol in the state, and that includes mandates regulating the state liquor stores. What's silly is the fact the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is going to pour all beer down the drain — literally — if it has 5% alcohol by volume or less at midnight on Thursday, Oct. 31. Leading up to this, beer falling in that category as the state implements new law on Nov. 1 (increasing the lowest permitted percentage to 5% ABV) is not on sale, but available at a lower price which will hopefully at least minimize some of the waste.
THUMBS DOWN: It was disappointing for many residents to find out this week that Legacy Parkway will officially allow semi-tractor trailers come Jan. 1 and that the speed limit will increase to 65 mph. Residents living in neighborhoods adjacent to the parkway have enjoyed 10 years of a quieter road and billboard ban. However, we have to agree with Utah Department of Transportation that if drivers are already averaging speeds of 65 and 70 mph instead of 55 mph, it will be safer to make that change as the road can handle it.
THUMBS DOWN: It's disappointing that elected leaders are once again kowtowing to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' political demands in regards to conversion therapy. The fact remains that conversion therapy for sexual orientation is considered unethical by both The American Psychiatric Association and The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. It should be banned in Utah.
Through inconsistent statements made by various leadership, it is unclear if church leaders know what to think or how to approach the LGBTQ community, particularly LGBTQ youth, in relation to inclusivity in its membership. Statements made this year, and many times in the past, are put at odds and have created harmful emotional and mental consequences for thousands of youth. We must end these damaging treatments that hurt our youth and threaten their mental and emotional health.
THUMBS UP: Halloween is upon us and there are so many wonderful activities taking place in the community for families and individuals. If you're still looking for something festive to do, remember to check out our October editions of GO! for some spooky and sweet haunts going on.
THUMBS UP: All registered voters should have their ballots from the mail. The election is just 10 days away. Have you researched what your city council candidates believe are your city's top priorities? If you're in Weber County, do you know what Proposition 3 is? Read up (you can use our Northern Utah Voter Guide at standard.net to read up on candidates' stances) so you can make informed decisions on your family's future. If you didn't register in time to get a mail-in ballot, it's not too late!
THUMBS UP: It's fantastic how schools are approaching the elimination of bullying these days. This week students in Weber School District celebrated Unity Day, as part of National Bullying Prevention Month. Teaching our children respect and boundaries will set them up for success and foster stronger communities. Any individual, whether child or adult, could benefit from the bullying prevention program used: "Stop-Walk-Talk," asking a person to stop because they don't like the way they're being treated, walk away and/or tell another adult what's happened.
THUMBS UP: In an age where companies and our government seem ever keen on capitalizing on our private information, it is good to see Utah stand up against a violation of those rights.
According to Associated Press reports, Utah officials turned down the request, made by the U.S. Census Bureau to collect state driver's license records as part of President Donald Trump's order to gather citizenship information, because state law says personal data can be shared only for public safety reasons, said Marissa Cote, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety in the Republican-leaning state.