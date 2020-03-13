THUMBS UP: To Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and other leaders at the state, county and city levels taking proactive steps to stem the spread of COVID-19. The inconveniences are many, as events are being canceled at the last minute and parents begin looking for childcare options in the wake of public K-12 classes being dismissed for the next two weeks. But when responding to a disease that has infected more than 137,000 people and had a hand in more than 5,000 deaths worldwide, according to The Associated Press, it's better to play it safe than be sorry later.
THUMBS UP: To the Ogden Twilight Concert Series, for again assembling a lineup of top-notch talent to perform in the heart of the city. A final list of headliners was announced Tuesday, featuring acts such as Chvrches, The Head and the Heart, Fitz and the Tantrums, DJ Shadow and Portugal. The Man — not to mention The Flaming Lips for a third consecutive appearance. It remains to be seen if the aforementioned virus will impact attendance, with the first concert set to kick off at the end of May, but we hope Ogdenites show up in force to support this electric community series.
THUMBS UP: To Salt Lake City development group Axis Architects, which recently submitted a plan to build a five-story, mixed-use structure on an a vacant lot along Historic 25th Street in downtown Ogden. The space has been empty for decades. Filling the void, Ogden City Deputy Planning Manager Clinton Spencer told the Standard-Examiner, would increase property values in the area, increase development interest downtown, and bring vitality and economic benefits to downtown businesses.
THUMBS UP: To sisters Katie Nelson and Olivia Meilke, creators of the "What'sHerName" podcast spotlighting "lost" but influential women thoughout time. March may be Women's History Month, but learning about the contributions of half the world's population shouldn't start and stop in a single calendar month. The stories told by the siblings are compelling, but beyond those they're working with the Weber County Heritage Foundation, Weber State University Special Collections and Ogden’s Union Station to create a series of free audio history walking tours in downtown Ogden. Two are available now, with a third to come shortly.