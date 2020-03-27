THUMBS UP: To the Ogden City Council for considering a resolution to urge Utah Gov. Gary Herbert to enact a 60-day moratorium on evictions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilman Rich Hyer rightly brought up concerns about such a measure taking the financial burden from one party (renters) and placing it on another (landlords). But as Councilman Ben Nadolski said, the move would be for the public good. An exponential uptick in evictions would force residents to move in with family, friends or even homeless facilities, putting more people together and thereby increasing the chance of the virus spreading. The council is expected to vote on the measure next week.
THUMBS UP: To the Ogden School Foundation for continuing to bring in fascinating and important authors for its annual Fall Author Event. This year's event is scheduled for Nov. 12, and the guest author will be former NBA superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
THUMBS UP: We appreciate the actions of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was able to safely stop a weaving truck on Interstate 15 in Kaysville and help the driver, who was having a medical episode. The incident could have ended badly, but the trooper skillfully used his car to nudge the pickup to a stop beside the freeway barrier, and first responders quickly evaluated and teated the man.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force, which served a search warrant at the wrong Ogden house and handcuffed a group home staff member and a mentally disabled client. No one was hurt and police immediately released the people. But the task force is correctly reviewing its procedures so future surveillance failures can be avoided.