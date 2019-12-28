THUMBS UP: It might have just squeaked in, but many in Utah (though not all) saw a White Christmas this week. Welcome, snow!
THUMBS DOWN: It was sad news to hear that a gentleman in Cache County was in such a bad place this week that he took out his emotions by allegedly vandalizing the Logan Utah Temple, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and on Christmas Eve no less. While we're sure the church will make quick work to repair the damages, that will likely not significantly impede worship, this kind of violence against any faith is not acceptable or warranted. We are sure this individual will be prayed for by those he reportedly sought to harm; it is the Christlike course of action, especially this time of year. We sincerely hope he receives the help he clearly needs so he does not once again bring harm to those in the community.
THUMBS UP: With more snow, and outdoor recreationists, brings the chance of avalanche danger. This is something anyone skiing or snowboarding in Utah backcountry must be educated on and prepared for. Utah has already witnessed one avalanche death so far this season in Park City, and the individual was sadly out alone and without the proper safety gear. The positive with avalanche danger is that Utah is not the most at-risk. Colorado leads states in reported avalanche deaths by a wide margin due to its type of snowpack and weather conditions, as well as high number of recreationists in the backcountry. To be sure, Utah is seeing more residents and visitors taking advantage of Utah's landscape each year; let's hope that doesn't mean we also continue to see more avalanche deaths due to poor preparation.
THUMBS DOWN: This time of year can be difficult for many, whether it's due to a recent family loss, greater sense of loneliness, or other personal struggles. This means it's typical to see increased numbers of suicide attempts and death by suicide in Utah. If someone you know is having a hard time, please share your care for them and resources available should they need someone to talk to. If someone you know is contemplating suicide, share the SafeUT app or call 1-800=273-8255.
THUMBS UP: Several ski resorts in Utah have changed parking policies in the last year to curb traffic/parking problems and alleviate pollution in Utah canyons. Another Salt Lake City resort, Brighton Resort, announced it would give prime parking on holidays and busy times to those who carpool with three or more. While it might be more inconvenient to skiers, adopting more stringent and environmentally-friendly parking policies at all Utah resorts will better protect our canyons and the places we love, from being too loved. That's worth all the minor inconveniences to single drivers.
THUMBS DOWN: The ongoing situation of two missing Idaho children from Rexburg (Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan), and their now disappeared parents (Chad and Lori Daybell) — who have Ogden and Utah County ties — continues to be bizarre as authorities search for the missing children despite the parents' reported lack of cooperation. The Rexburg Police Department seeks help and tips from anyone with connections or knowledge about the children, the two adults, or the untimely death of their previous spouses this year. We pray for the best outcome: that the children are located somewhere safe.
THUMBS UP: We applaud Gov. Gary Herbert and counties in Utah who have voiced support in accepting refugees into the state, while other Republican governors across the U.S. stay silent on the controversial issue, as they face a Jan. 21 deadline that indicates which resettlement agencies can obtain federal funding on where to place refugees. It is, indeed, Utah's moral obligation to accept refugees. These individuals undergo extreme background checks and vetting to be able to come to the U.S. from their home country where their lives were in peril. These families who seek to come to the U.S. through proper means and channels deserve to be welcomed.
THUMBS UP: It was reported that Utah saw unemployment drop to its lowest since 2007 at 2.4%. Education and health services added the highest number of jobs in the past year, according to the Department of Workforce Services. Utah is fortunate to have such economic success; but it comes with its own problems, and that means for some industries, qualified or available workers are difficult to find and fill.