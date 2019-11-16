THUMBS UP: It has been wonderful to see the outpouring of support and remembrance this past week that Northern Utah has for its veterans of all ages. From our canyons to our schools to care facilities, there were residents of all ages thanking members of our armed forces.
THUMBS UP: We know you're excited, because we've gotten just as many calls inquiring about Maple Garden's return and opening as the restaurant probably did itself. The Chinese restaurant welcomed diners this week after months of preparation in the south end of Union Station. We love to see local businesses and restaurants succeed and be supported by the community.
THUMBS DOWN: It appears Ogdenites have been consumed with the latest violence at Historic Place on 25th Street after a stabbing took place on Monday. A 25-year-old man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault following after allegedly injuring two other men in the bar, who were transported to a local hospital.
THUMBS DOWN: New figures from the Department of Workforce Services show that Weber County still leads Utah in highest rates of intergenerational poverty. The number of adults, ages 21-46, in intergenerational poverty totaled 5,044 in Weber County, 1.97% of the area's population. Comparatively, Box Elder County has 795 (1.45%) and Davis County has 3,011 (0.86%). Even more heartbreaking is that 9% of children 17 and younger were living in intergenerational poverty in 2018 in Weber County -- 28% of them are at risk of remaining in poverty. In the past year, there have been efforts started to more aggressively tackle this issue in our area. Statistics continue to show the great need our government and nonprofit local organizations can address, and that it isn't going away anytime soon if left underserved. It's going to require more collaboration and more public awareness if we truly care about our fellow neighbors and our overall community well-being.
THUMBS UP: We're betting no one is missing the old Courtyard Inn Motel on 25th Street in Ogden that's finally being demolished now. Two years after the city purchased the property, it finally looks like baby steps will be made in further improving the area and taking it from an eyesore to a public draw.
THUMBS DOWN: If previous cases haven't already reinforced that people should be cautious and weary with investments that sound too good to be true, then Robert Glen Mouritsen, of Kaysville, should be a prime example. Mouritsen pleaded guilty this week to one felony count of fraud by wire, radio or television after he had swindled funds from his fellow members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for money on "The Project." Mouritsen ultimately stole $1.5 million from members, with some losing as much as $300,000. Regardless of whatever current or previous ecclesiastical position an individual holds, it does not mean that they are without guile or seeking personal benefit. Scams happen regularly in Utah, and they can come from all sorts of people, even the ones we think are the most righteous.