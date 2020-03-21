THUMBS UP: Rocky Mountain Power, Dominion Energy, Ogden City and other local utilities for temporarily suspending non-payment disconnections to support the state of emergency response to COVID-19. Many people will experience disruptions to their regular income during the emergency and it's critical they continue to have access to heat, power and water.
THUMBS UP: It's hard to think about anything but coronavirus these days, but Weber County and state officials are looking ahead a decade to a potential Utah bid for the Winter Olympics of 2030 or 2034. The Ice Sheet was an Olympic venue in 2002, and Weber County commissioners this week approved use of $150,000 of state funds to study possible upgrades to the Ogden facility with an eye to making it a venue once again.
THUMBS DOWN: While everyone is justifiably preoccupied with coronavirus, I'm particularly worried about the sudden drop in the stock market. Maybe I'm overthinking it but if this really is the pin in the proverbial bubble, we've got a lot more than COVID-19 to worry about. Unemployment claims are up, stock prices are dropping and those who remember 2008 very vividly are starting to worry. Let's hope this is temporary.
THUMBS UP: To some of the endearing stories of charity and kindness we're hearing amid all the coronavirus worry. Those donating their time and sometimes resources to helping those affected by what is otherwise a voluntary shutdown of every day life is inspiring. We need more of this.
THUMBS UP: To Rudy Gobert, for donating $200,000 to create a fund to pay part-time Utah Jazz arena workers during the NBA’s shutdown over COVID-19. His gesture is one example of much of what we can see throughout our communities — people banding together to support service workers and small businesses. @Tyler Maffitt