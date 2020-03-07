THUMBS UP: To those who participated in Tuesday’s presidential primary election. I could go on about how important it is to participate in the democratic process but instead will say that Utah’s contributions on Super Tuesday have increased the state’s importance, attending the rallies being held in Utah was a sight to see and that the process went relatively smoothly heading into the November general elections.
THUMBS UP: To the Weber and Davis school district students who participated in the underwater robotics competition at Weber State on Wednesday. When I was in school, we didn’t have access to such interesting and dynamic learning opportunities. We were lucky if we had access to underwater basket weaving. But underwater robotics is something out of my wildest dreams. Students should continue to learn valuable skills and stick with their STEM opportunities. It will pay dividends later in life.
THUMBS DOWN: To those panicking over the coronavirus. Emergency preparedness is generally a good thing. Scrambling for household supplies and spreading fear are not. The usual recommendations apply here: Wash your hands, seek medical attention or quarantine yourself if you’re sick, and take precautions to keep you and your family safe.