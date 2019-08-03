THUMBS UP: The state’s Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force held is final town hall this week, ending in Orem at Utah Valley University. It concludes a tour of town hall meetings across the state as legislators Sen. Lyle W. Hillyard, R-Logan, and Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, and other elected officials listened to the concerns of Utahns in regards to changes to the state’s tax code. It’s a tough issue and we’re glad legislators spent more time throughout the summer (rather than the quick HB 441) to educate the public on such a complex process and listen to their fears as the state moves forward to potentially overhaul the tax code — a first since 1930. The hard part comes next. Residents should continue to pay attention to the task force’s meetings to be held at the state capitol now. Give feedback to your representatives and senators as the task force puts pen to paper and a new tax code takes shape.
THUMBS DOWN: We know the construction all over Northern Utah will make getting around much easier in the future, but for now you might as well treat all the major highways as parking lots. Like us, we hope you have some good podcasts downloaded for your extra slow drive time.
THUMBS UP: A Happy Ogden Pride to all. It comes on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, marked at many Pride festivals across the U.S. this summer. Today, it’s especially sweet as the Utah Supreme Court released an opinion Friday stating that a state law preventing gay couples from reaching an agreement with a surrogate to bear their child is unconstitutional, and that same-sex couples should be afforded all the benefits Utah grants to marriage.
THUMBS UP: The new Roy Junior High building is an example for other growing school districts in Utah. The Weber School District property is the first in the state to use insulated concrete forms, which saves time on construction, is safer when an earthquake hits, reduces sound in rooms, and saves on cost and energy. All of these are things other schools should model, potentially saving lives in the event of a natural disaster and saving Utah taxpayers more money as they try to keep up with the growth of kids in our schools.
THUMBS DOWN: This week another officer-involved shooting took place in Weber County, at a Roy clinic. The investigation into the shooting death of Donald Lee Joseph is still underway, as to what exactly transpired between police and Joseph on Wednesday morning when he allegedly broke into the Tanner Clinic. Sadly, though, it has become one of multiple police-involved shootings in the past 12 months, an abnormally frequent amount that assuredly impacts local police forces and the communities where the traumatic shootings take place.
THUMBS UP: Voting in your city’s primary election is underway with mail-in ballots already sent out and candidates politicizing in full force. Make sure to research your city’s mayoral or city council candidates and mail your ballot, or go in person on Aug. 13. We have just 10 days left!