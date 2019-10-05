THUMBS DOWN: We might have been ready for fall, but these early freezes are catching us off guard. Before we know it fall leaves will have come and gone.
THUMBS UP: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints amended a policy this week, allowing for more female membership participation in acting as a witness for the church's ordinances, of which it views as saving and necessary for members to obtain salvation. Exacting change in large organizations is a slow and tedious process, and faith organizations are not immune to that. The church earnestly made a positive step forward in further including women in various parts of its worship where doctrine does not dictate otherwise.
Women continue to remain the most steadfast and faithful demographic for the church, so we're sure that they will step up eager to fulfill new needs as they arise.
THUMBS DOWN: Unfortunately in nearly the same breath as the previous inclusive announcement by the LDS Church, it also went out of its way to reiterate that it views individuals as "confused" about their gender identity if they do not associate with their biological sex at birth, and it will continue to only acknowledge binary creation of men and women in a heterosexual marriage as the only possible way to eternal life.
Our hearts feel remorse and compassion for our LGBTQ children, siblings and friends who are regularly tossed about from one talk by a leader expressing love and concern to another talk that drives further isolation.
THUMBS DOWN: There are efforts across many groups working to help the homeless in Northern Utah, and many of those are commendable. Unfortunately, the issue continues to compound and central to it is the lack of affordable housing. What's the point of having a housing voucher for $713 dollars if it's still not enough to get access to the most basic, cheapest housing for rent here? There are dozens of people with HUD rent vouchers, and yet there is no housing available to use them on. Utah needs more housing for low-income residents and even affordable housing for middle class, until this changes homelessness and debt will continue to weigh on our communities.
THUMBS UP: On Wednesday, the Utah Department of Health issued an emergency restriction on flavors of e-cigarettes following the outpouring of news in Utah and nationwide of illnesses tied to vaping. Starting as soon as next week, retailers will be banned from selling flavored nicotine e-cigarette products at general tobacco retailers like grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations. This is exactly the kind of quick action Utah needs to safeguard our youth from starting addictive and dangerous health habits.
THUMBS UP: A Utah-based company, Avetta, recently released a report on male suicide prevention in the workplace. What a wonderful use of resources from the private sector on an issue that is deeply concerning not only in our state, but across the U.S. In an article about the study it said, "companies can lose track of the mental health side of workplace safety, which [he said] is just as important." How very true. As businesses, it is important in discussions of workplace safety to not only include physical safety, but mental health safety, too.
The report suggested numerous ways how to better address safety, including implementing a plan to address mental health issues unique to a workplace; create a positive culture; provide training for managers to recognize when an employee is experiencing problems; manage mental health by having open dialogue about it; provide proper support by directing employees to appropriate resources; help employees recover and return to work if they have taken a leave of absence for mental health.