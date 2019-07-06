THUMBS UP: This week police, detectives and other personnel with Salt Lake City were able to locate, test and confirm they had recovered Mackenzie Lueck's remains. The Utah student had been missing when police had already recovered some of her DNA last week in a man's backyard, who was subsequently arrested. The whole case has been one of tragic turn after tragic turn. Despite the horrible outcome for this young woman, it seems the Salt Lake City police and those associated have worked unceasingly for weeks to locate information and ultimately Lueck's body in Logan Canyon.
THUMBS DOWN: While fireworks are fun to shoot off, it's left Utah with less than desirable air quality to breathe in for the rest of the weekend.
THUMBS DOWN: On a similar note, extra rain this winter and spring does not equate to less caution when handling fireworks or campfires or burning. The extra growth that's taken place due to the added water has provided fuel for fires, which can become dangerous if residents do not remain careful. Human-caused fires endanger our lands, homes and first responders' lives at the expense of taxpayers' wallets.
THUMBS UP: Good deeds never go unnoticed. This week Big Betsy, a giant American Flag that has flown in Pleasant Grove since 2015, was severely damaged due to the storm that blew in on July 4. It is the same flag flown in North Ogden a week after Maj. Brent Taylor's death in November, until the North Ogden chapter of Follow the Flag obtained its own — The Major. Now, North Ogden returned the favor this week and has lent its massive flag to Pleasant Grove. The flag is named after Maj. Brent Taylor, and will be flying on his birthday, today, even though its maiden flight was supposed to be on Nov. 2 on the anniversary of Taylor's death.
It is a story that exemplifies true patriotism and the heart of service between two communities on opposite ends of the Wasatch Front so willing to jump in to help others. We hope their examples will inspire others to compassion and service to those around them, that when feeling defeated, can use a helping hand.
THUMBS DOWN: While Utah County was struggling under the weight of housing ICE detainees in previous years and ended its contract to house them in its jail, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's willingness to entertain proposals of a facility in Wyoming for detainees is logical only in the fact that it's not in Utah and near any major populations. Otherwise, locating detainees there would severely inhibit access to legal services and visits from families as they move through the system. Making their problems more difficult to solve does not improve Utah's problems with immigrants who are here illegally.
THUMBS UP: Welcome to Northern Utah, Parker, Cole, Tara and McCall Staley! This week Intermountain Healthcare introduced the quadruplets born in Ogden, two girls and two boys, to a family of five. While the McKay-Dee Hospital sees multiples quite frequently, it's heartwarming to witness the team of support that is required to bring these babies healthily into our community. We wish the family all the luck in the world as we watch them grow!