Who deserves praise, criticism in Northern Utah this week?
THUMBS UP: Jennie Taylor announced this week that a new foundation was launched to fundraise for scholarships in her husband Maj. Brent Taylor's name for students at the University of Utah and Brigham Young University. Brent Taylor's birthday would have been July 6, this coming week. In a bold and hopeful effort, the new Leadership Legacy Foundation aims to try and fundraise $40,000 by July 6, which would have been Brent Taylor's 40th birthday.
THUMBS DOWN: Much of Utah has been captivated and heartbroken by the turn of events in the Mackenzie Lueck case in Salt Lake City. The young woman disappeared more than 11 days ago and police arrested and charged a 31-year-old man Friday for her murder. Amid the developments of this case, there has been far too much victim blaming in regards to her actions and private dating life.
It feels as if it should go without saying in 2019 that regardless of this 23-year-old college student's sexual life, nothing she did or could do would justify or be "asking for" the horrific actions police are slowly releasing details of. The Utah community should be joined in mourning and sympathy for her family in California who after already coping with one family death is now faced with the tragic death of a young daughter.
THUMBS UP: The holiday week approaches and many will be shooting off fireworks, barbecuing and hanging out with friends and family surrounding the Fourth of July. We urge you all to do so carefully, and amid the burgers and blast-offs, take time to acknowledge the wonderful state and country we live in that allows us all to live as we see fit side by side, with different opinions, and seek success for futures and families. Independence Day is a celebration of our freedoms and an embrace that we may differ in what we believe politically or religiously but it is our right to pursue what makes us happy.
THUMBS UP: The governor's nod to look to continue change of policies regarding conversion therapy is needed. After disappointing steps in the 2019 Legislature this year that fizzled out in protections of LGBTQ people from the damaging practices of conversion therapy, it is an issue that must be ongoing until changes have ensured the safety of others from harmful non-science based practices.
THUMBS UP: We know quite a few residents (and restaurants/bars) eagerly await the Weber-Morgan health board's weighing of new exemptions businesses could apply for that would allow dogs on outside patios. While it's a proposal that should definitely include strict parameters, it's something Salt Lake County has already implemented with success and could be something the Weber area could model after. For some, animals are a great connector and support, and facilitating options for businesses to embrace that culture for their customers not only facilitates economic demands but could become yet another draw to the area.