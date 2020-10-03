THUMBS DOWN
What did we just watch?
We can’t very well call what occurred Tuesday night between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden a debate because, well, that would require them to have actually debated with each other. Instead, the two-hour affair immediately spiraled into a disorganized bout of squabbling and name calling.
Who would have ever thought they’d hear a presidential contender tell another to “shut up” during such proceedings? What an embarrassing display by both men, who, in a perfect world, should be embodying the dignity of the office they’re fighting for.
Then again, it isn’t exactly a surprise things have sunk this far into the gutter. The combative exchange mirrors the acrimonious atmosphere that taints modern politics, turning ideological opposites into enemies rather than family, friends or fellow Americans with whom we simply disagree. And the current occupant of the White House has done nothing to bridge the gap and promote unity, proving time and again his inability to rise above divisive rhetoric.
If future “debates” take place — which is now uncertain given President Trump’s most recent coronavirus test result — we can only hope the candidates leave their boxing gloves in the closet and come prepared to do their duty to the electorate and actually discuss their philosophies on the issues.
THUMBS UP
The Utah gubernatorial debate — which took place the same night — stood in stark contrast.
Current Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and his Democratic opponent, Chris Peterson, maintained a cordial tone and served its purpose of educating voters on the two men’s stances on a range of topics.
It’s good to know that civilized political interaction can still happen.
THUMBS UP
Yee haw!
Sales from this summer’s Junior Livestock Show, held as part of the scaled-down Weber County Fair, broke the bank, fetching a record $673,649 in auction cash and donations.
Not too shabby considering organizers for a time weren’t sure the event would go on this year, given concerns about the worldwide coronavirus health scare.
Whether the sum was so substantial because people have had fewer options for spending their dollars during the pandemic or some other COVID-19-related factor, we can’t be sure. But the outpouring of support for county youth and their efforts to take on the responsibility of caring for living creatures while learning character-building skills should be a point of pride.
THUMBS UP
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is celebrating the big 2-0-0 this year by returning to its roots in a typically charitable manner.
The Church is making 200 deliveries to food pantries and charities in the New York area, where Joseph Smith, a prophet and first president of the church, is said to have received his First Vision from God.
The initiative aims to provide more than 800 tons of nonperishable food to struggling families.
Congratulations to Layton High School, which finally scratched its girls tennis championship itch.
The Lancers won two championship matches Tuesday — in No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles — to earn the school’s very first title in the sport … while denying powerhouse Davis a spot at the top for the 11th year in a row.
Layton got strong showings by the Cooksey sisters (junior Juliana and freshman Victoria), Maddie Wilcox, and the doubles team of Baylee Coleman and Tess Christopulos. And despite the Weber High team placing fifth overall, senior Jacque Dunyon proved once again why she’s the most dominant player in Utah, taking home the No. 1 singles prize.
Next up, competition at the 6A state tournament.