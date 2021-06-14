Recently a young father, staring at his new firstborn son, wondered aloud how he could possibly be everything his little boy needs. His earnest words drove me to consider how my own father managed to be everything his eight children needed. Briefly, he was a man of presence, fearlessness and faith. I explain this to the young father this way:
Dad fixed TVs and radios in his small shop next to our house. This meant he was always home — a fact I never fully appreciated, especially when he was called upon by Mom to discipline one of us. But Dad was not heavy handed— literally. The worst discipline from him was an expression of dismay or disappointment. He valued each of his children and we knew what he expected of us — to be better than mediocre, better than whatever infraction we committed.
Dad’s constant presence meant he was there in the good times too. He ate every meal with the family, stepping into the house to preside at the table. He was there if we wanted to ask him something, to fix something (his specialty), or to just talk. And he was there when things got ugly— like the time Mom ran the car into a tree by the side of the road. Distracted for just a moment, she let the car drift a bit and saw the inevitable just in time to fling her right arm across me as I sat in the passenger side. This was pre-seat belt era, so without her arm I would have gone through the windshield. As it was, her elbow caught me square in the mouth, pushing my teeth through my lip. Dad met us at the doctor’s office. His presence in the room as the doctor sewed my lip back together was what I needed at that traumatic moment.
Dad was fearless. He even chased an intruder from our house one night. Terrified as I was, I knew we were OK because Dad was there. I could be fearless because he was.
In a greater sense, my adult mind realizes his fearlessness reached depths my childish mind never comprehended. He was the father of a family of 10 people. It was his responsibility to feed, clothe and shelter us all. His profession was repairing things. He owned a house, a shop, and a couple of vehicles. That’s all. And yet I never knew the weight of his responsibility because he never wore it heavily. His genius in that shop kept the wolves at bay. The word was out that if you needed something fixed, take it to Dad’s shop. It sounds like a brag, but it’s true that he repaired every item that ever sat on his work bench. Tools in his hands coupled with knowledge in his mind equaled success. And because of this, he faced life unafraid. Because of this, we all could sleep at night.
Dad wasn’t invincible. At one point he became very ill, so much that his body began to shut down. It was the only time I ever saw him in bed during the day. For months his health continued a slow but steady decline. He sometimes struggled out to the shop to work a bit, held up by Mom. But it wasn’t enough. So he finally asked for help in the form of people’s faith. He asked for family and friends to pray for him. Not to oversimplify the results, but that’s precisely what happened. We all prayed and fasted, and he got better. He had that kind of faith.
Many years later Dad passed away with Mom’s arms wrapped around his shoulders, gently whispering it was OK for him to go, and she’d see him again. That was 18 years ago. But his fearlessness, faith, and especially his presence, is still here in his wife and children.
We live without him, but not really. He lives here in us.
I try to explain this to the young father. For now, the words “presence, fearlessness and faith” are something he can hold onto until he understands.
Meanwhile, he will celebrate this Father’s Day in a marvelous, sobering new way.
This is his beginning.