Eyes may glaze over when discussing this, but procedural norms and deliberation when creating policy are crucial to the outcome of the policy itself. Whether or not you have a good process often determines if the outcome of the policy ends up being positive or negative.
John Dingell, a Democratic legislator from Michigan, who served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for over 59 years (so probably knew a thing or two about making policy), put it this way, “If I let you write the substance and you let me write the procedure, I’ll screw you over every time.”
A lot of attention has been given lately to the number of executive orders coming out of President Biden’s White House. While his predecessor, President Trump, was no stranger to executive orders, Biden signed more than 30 executive orders in just his first month as president, which nearly matched the number coming from the four previous presidents combined at that point in their terms. It got to the point where even the editorial pages of the New York Times told him to “Ease Up on the Executive Actions, Joe.”
Of course, it’s easy to understand why presidents are tempted to use this method, especially right out of the gate of their presidency. It’s a quick way to establish a marked distinction between them and their predecessor, all while rewarding their supporters with rapid results. Other, less-political, reasons exist for leaning on executive orders, such as responding to issues that require a timely response such as disasters, war and domestic disturbance.
However, circumventing the deliberative process to get around D.C.’s famous gridlock has its downsides. First, it can lead to increased litigation amid a skeptical judiciary. We saw this countless times stemming from President Trump’s executive action, and we may continue to see this with the Biden administration as they face a judiciary filled by President Trump that is more skeptical of executive authority in making policy.
Second, it may result in greater polarization. The more power and authority the president has to make immediate changes upon taking office, the more heightened emotions become leading up to presidential elections because, put simply, the stakes are higher.
Third, they are temporary. What can be done by executive fiat can, just as easily, be undone by executive fiat. Legislation, enacted by Congress and signed by the president, is much harder to roll back, even under one-party control. The most prominent example of this from recent history is the inability of Republicans to eliminate the Affordable Care Act when they held the House, Senate and White House in 2016 and 2017. Who doesn’t remember the moment the late Sen. John McCain dramatically gave a thumbs down when the legislation to rescind the Act came to the Senate floor?
Fourth, and what we will examine in more detail, the game of presidential policy ping-pong undermines the deliberative and representative policy-making process that was designed by our Founders.
While it is easy to become frustrated with the often sloth-like pace Congress takes to get anything done, thereby, making an executive order seem like a more desirable option by being a quick fix, remember the Founders created a system of checks and balances (also known as gridlock) to help preserve individual liberty by blocking the consolidation of power. While navigating the committee and floor process through Congress may seem lengthy and burdensome, each step is an opportunity for transparency, involvement and scrutiny by the public. In stark contrast, executive orders do not typically allow for transparency and public involvement.
Although it’s not a perfect system, like it or not, going through the congressional process enhances debate and public involvement in creating policy. Most people know who their representatives are in Congress, and, if they don’t, it’s easy to find out and contact them to share an opinion, but that familiarity does not apply to navigating the executive/administrative process.
While it may be tempting to want to fast forward to a quick result if your party happens to control the White House, at The Olene Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service, we realize the methods we use to make public policy go to the heart of public service. Focusing on making good public policy is very important, but how we make that policy is equally, if not even more, important.
Devin Wiser is the executive director of government relations and the executive director of the Olene S. Walker Institute of Politics & Public Service at Weber State University.