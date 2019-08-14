LAYTON — On Pitch Performing Arts, which bills itself as Layton’s only live theater, will present an evening of Broadway tunes this weekend.
“OPPA Company Revue” will feature the stars of the theater singing songs from some of Broadway’s favorite musicals. The show will include hits from “Aida,” “Newsies,” “Beauty and the Beast,” Jekyll and Hyde,” and more.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive.
Admission is free.
The event is part of the Free Sunday Night Concert Series, presented by the Davis Arts Council.
For more information, visit www.davisarts.org or call 801-546-8575.