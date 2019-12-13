Few bands do that sibling-tight harmony singing thing like the first family of Utah pop, The Osmonds. And that sound is on full display in this classic holiday album from yesteryear.
Formed in the cradle of Weber County — family patriarch George Osmond was once postmaster for Ogden — The Osmonds offer heaping helpings of everything you expect from your holiday listening experience. Marie’s “Blue Christmas” is a little bit country, while the brothers’ “Kay Thompson’s Jingle Bells” is a little bit rock ’n’ roll. (OK, a VERY little bit rock ’n’ roll.) But the lush harmonies on songs like “White Christmas,” “Silent Night” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” can put even the grinchiest of holiday haters in the mood for some spontaneous caroling.
If you grew up Mormon in Utah, this album was likely a part of the soundtrack of your holidays — and rightfully so. The Osmonds and Christmas fit like Donny’s purple socks.