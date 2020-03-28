April 2, 2013
East Carolina 77, Weber State 74
With Damian Lillard on to the NBA, it seemed unsure how WSU would compete the next season. But what transpired was, by ratings from Ken Pomeroy and Sports-Reference, the best season in Randy Rahe's tenure.
WSU would go 24-5 in the regular season, including an impressive road win at Dayton. But somehow, an 18-2 mark wasn't good enough (Montana went 19-1) to win the Big Sky regular season and the Wildcats eventually lost by three in the Montana-hosted tournament title game.
A bid to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) extended what became an even better season. In three home games, the Wildcats beat up well-rated teams Cal Poly (85-43), Air Force (78-57) and Oral Roberts (83-74) before taking down Northern Iowa (59-56) on the road in the semifinals.
WSU, then with 30 wins, got the chance to host a tournament championship on its home floor, welcoming in the East Carolina Pirates.
A crowd of 10,583 filled the Dee Events Center and were treated to a good one. After WSU trailed 42-35 at halftime, the Wildcats took over and Kyle Tresnak stuffed in two dunks down the stretch to put Weber up 71-65 with 2:55 left, which amped up the crowd.
ECU finally closed that gap when Robert Sampson — son of Ralph Sampson, who had also played at the Dee Events Center during his career — dropped in a putback with the ball seemingly still in the cylinder, making it 72-72 with 1:20 to go.
With the game tied 74-74, Weber failed to score on its final possession. Guard Miguel Paul crossed halfcourt with 10 seconds left and his initial screen action and drive to the right were snuffed out by Jordan Richardson and Joel Bolomboy.
Paul went airborn, twisted, and threw back out to the other wing. Akeem Richmond, owner of three points at the time, caught, rose, fired and swished a 3 at the buzzer.
One of WSU's best seasons ended on the sourest of notes.
Scott Bamforth led WSU with 19 points. The Wildcats shot a solid 7 of 17 from deep but were a woeful 9 of 19 from the foul line. WSU finished 17-2 at home and went more than 3 months between home losses.