West Point City will present its Independence Day Celebration, “Party at the Point,” on Thursday at Loy Blake Park, 550 N. 3500 West.
“We try to keep our celebration a small-town feel,” said Shelby Sargent, who is organizing the party. “West Point is a real small city, and residents love the charm of that. We have local vendors, pageant royalty, and people who every year enter their tractor in the parade.”
Pre-fourth festivities include a golf tournament on Friday, June 28, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Wednesday, July 3.
The Independence Day celebration begins with a flag-raising ceremony at 6 a.m. Thursday near the military memorial in the park, followed by a community breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the large bowery. Cost for the meal is $5, or $25 for a family of six. Work off those calories with the 5K run/2-mile walk, beginning at 6:30 a.m.
At 8:30 a.m., the West Point parade begins at the LDS Stake Center at 2300 W. 550 North. It will travel south to 300 North, and west to 3650 West.
Other activities include a horseshoe tournament, Paint the Town Art Contest, baby contest, bingo, kids corner, stage games, an all-star baseball game and the Miss West Point Royalty.
At 6 p.m., the city’s Picnic in the Park will be held in the large bowery. West Point residents eat free; non-residents are a mere $2.
Following the dinner, at 7 p.m. Cayson Renshaw and Eclipse 6 will present a concert, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
After the fireworks, Sargent invites folks to stick around for an outdoor movie at 10:30 p.m. The title had not been selected as of press time.
For more information, visit www.westpointcity.org or call 801-776-0970.