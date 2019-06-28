5b51e8492a6e8.hires.jpg
Buy Now

Enrico Ornellas holds an American flag on his way to the Kaysville City Independence Day parade on July 4, 2015 in Kaysville.

West Point City will present its Independence Day Celebration, “Party at the Point,” on Thursday at Loy Blake Park, 550 N. 3500 West.

“We try to keep our celebration a small-town feel,” said Shelby Sargent, who is organizing the party. “West Point is a real small city, and residents love the charm of that. We have local vendors, pageant royalty, and people who every year enter their tractor in the parade.”

Pre-fourth festivities include a golf tournament on Friday, June 28, and a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Wednesday, July 3.

The Independence Day celebration begins with a flag-raising ceremony at 6 a.m. Thursday near the military memorial in the park, followed by a community breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the large bowery. Cost for the meal is $5, or $25 for a family of six. Work off those calories with the 5K run/2-mile walk, beginning at 6:30 a.m.

At 8:30 a.m., the West Point parade begins at the LDS Stake Center at 2300 W. 550 North. It will travel south to 300 North, and west to 3650 West.

Other activities include a horseshoe tournament, Paint the Town Art Contest, baby contest, bingo, kids corner, stage games, an all-star baseball game and the Miss West Point Royalty.

At 6 p.m., the city’s Picnic in the Park will be held in the large bowery. West Point residents eat free; non-residents are a mere $2.

Following the dinner, at 7 p.m. Cayson Renshaw and Eclipse 6 will present a concert, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

After the fireworks, Sargent invites folks to stick around for an outdoor movie at 10:30 p.m. The title had not been selected as of press time.

For more information, visit www.westpointcity.org or call 801-776-0970.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!