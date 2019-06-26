SNOWBASIN — A patriotic pops concert in the mountains is on tap next week at Snowbasin Resort.
Bring the lawn chairs and blankets for a performance — under the stars — by the Utah Symphony. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, on the lawn next to Earl’s Lodge at the resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, above Huntsville.
The concert will feature conductor Michael Krajewski and vocalist Hugh Panaro. Krajewski is known for his clever and humorous conducting style, and Panaro has performed in a number of Broadway shows, including “Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables.”
The program will include a variety of patriotic songs, including “The Star-spangled Banner,” “The Armed Forces Salute,” “God Bless America,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” and more.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and organizers encourage folks to arrive early, as the lawn fills up quickly.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit Onstage Ogden.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $50 for VIP seating. Children under age 12 are $5, students with ID are $10, and active duty/military veterans with ID are admitted free.
For tickets or more information, visit www.snowbasin.com or call 888-437-5488.