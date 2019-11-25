OGDEN — Back for a sixth year, “The Polar Express” will again be shown at Peery’s Egyptian Theater.
The 2004 animated film, starring Tom Hanks, Chris Coppla and Michael Jeter, will be screened at noon Friday, Nov. 29, in the theater at 2415 Washington Blvd.
Based on the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, “The Polar Express” tells the story of a young boy, on the cusp of losing his faith in the magic of the season, who takes an adventure to the North Pole. Running time is 1 hour, 40 minutes. The film is rated PG.
Audience members are invited to arrive early and enjoy the sounds of the theater’s “Mighty Wurlitzer” pipe organ. Music begins at 11:30 a.m.
Admission to the film is $5 for adults, $1 for ages 12-under, seniors and military members.
For tickets, visit smithstix.com or call the theater box office at 801-689-8700.