RIVERDALE — A Christmas morning shooting at a mobile home park resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man and critical injury of a woman, police reported Friday.
According to Riverdale Police Chief Scott Brenkman, officers were dispatched to the park, located at 5100 S. 1050 West, at around 3:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting and discovered the two victims in a home.
The man and woman, 42, were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, which later turned fatal for the male. Neither victim's identity has yet been made public.
Police are searching for the perpetrator of the shooting and are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Weber County emergency dispatchers at 801-395-8221 and request to speak to a Riverdale police officer.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Brenkman said he could not comment on details of the crime, including where in the home the shooting took place or the relationship of the victims. But he said it was apparent someone else was involved in the events.