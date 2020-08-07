OGDEN — Three men burst into an Ogden home Thursday, pointed firearms at the occupants and ransacked the dwelling, the police department said.
One man was arrested later in the day, according to a probable cause statement.
Anthony Leo Montes Jr., 35, was held without bail on a charge of first-degree felony aggravated robbery and a class B misdemeanor drug paraphernalia count.
Two people in the home, in the area of 30th Street and Porter Avenue, identified Montes as one of the intruders, the arrest affidavit said.
Montes used to deal drugs to one of the victims, according to the affidavit.
At 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the home's front door was kicked in and two men with pistols and a third with a shotgun entered, the document said. One victim told police Montes allegedly put the barrel of the shotgun against his chest and demanded to know the location of various items.
Home security video shared with police by the victims reportedly showed three armed men ransacking the home.
The robbers stole a flat-screen TV and possibly other items, the arrest document said.
Detectives alerted patrol officers to watch for Montes, and one officer reported that he spotted Montes driving in the area of 15th Street and Washington Boulevard at about 6 p.m.
The officer followed him to the area of 17th Street and Kiesel Avenue and made a traffic stop.
The officer arrested Montes and said he found two drug pipes in the man's pocket.
Formal charges were not yet filed in 2nd District Court as of Friday afternoon.
Further details on the investigation were not immediately available.