LAYTON — A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of 15 felony sex charges stemming from alleged assaults against a juvenile female.
A police officer following up on reports from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services went to the home of Alan Ray Isaacson to talk to him about the alleged assaults.
Isaacson agreed to be interviewed at the police station, according to a police probable cause statement.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Isaacson told police he had sex with the alleged victim about 10 times in the past two years, most recently on Monday, the arrest affidavit said.
He also admitted taking explicit photos of the girl and storing them on his cellphone and laptop, according to the document.
Officers arrested Isaacson and booked him into the Davis County Jail in Farmington, where he remained held without bail Wednesday.
Isaacson is suspected of nine first-degree felony charges — three each of rape, object rape and forcible sodomy; three second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse charges; and three counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police said Isaacson held a position of trust with the girl, whose age was not listed in court documents.
Formal charges had not been filed against Isaacson as of Wednesday afternoon.