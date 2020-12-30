WEBER COUNTY — An undercover prostitution sting yielded 18 separate arrests last week.
The Weber County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Bureau conducted the sting Dec. 23 in an undisclosed location in western Weber County. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was carried out as part of the office’s overall effort to identify and help victims of human trafficking and arrest individuals who are involved in the activity.
According to the release, undercover detectives used both “tactics and websites common with sex trafficking” to make the arrests. The individuals arrested met with undercover detectives at a local motel in order to exchange money for sexual acts, the release says. Those arrested are facing a bevy of related criminal charges, ranging from prostitution to possession of a controlled substance.
“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is committed to investigating and stopping human trafficking in our community,” the news release says.
WCSO Lt. Cortney Ryan said the office has conducted similar raids in the past. He said prostitution often involves people who, one way or another, are coerced into the practice.
“The fact of matter is there are many victims who are forced into it,” Ryan said.
The following people were arrested in the sting:
Zackary Partridge, 32, of Kaysville; Todd Cordner, 58, of Brigham City, Andres Tenorio, 25, of West Haven, Justin Bagshaw, 37, of Ogden; Richard Parkinson, 42, of Syracuse; Clint Costley, 47, of Plain City; Cesar Bustamonte, 32, of Destin, Florida; Julio Cesar, 30, of Ogden; Shane Arbogast, 39, of Layton; Matthew Russon, 36, of Clearfield; Stanley Bird, 59, of Hooper; Daniel Avila, 38, of Ogden; Troy Larson, 53, of Ogden; Kalee Minor, 32, of Pleasant View; Gage Picard, 22, of Fruit Heights; Angel Penaloza-Duarte, 41, of Riverdale; Brian Lillehaug, 20, of West Valley; and Jeffrey Garcia, 57, of Roy.