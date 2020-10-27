OGDEN — An 18-year-old was injured after an officer from the Ogden Police Department shot him Wednesday night.
According to Chief Randy Watt, at approximately 7:06 p.m. a caseworker with the Utah Department of Human Services placed a 911 call to report that an 18-year-old man who was inside a house in the 800 block of 5th Street was threatening suicide.
The caseworker told the dispatcher that the man was armed with a shotgun. As officers drove to the scene, Watt said, a second 911 call was made telling dispatchers the man was pointing the gun at others inside the home.
Officers arrived at the residence at 7:17 p.m. and established a perimeter around the property "in order to make contact and attempt to calm the situation while determining what exactly was occurring," Watt said.
As the perimeter was set up, two people emerged from the house and made contact with the officers. While they were speaking, the man reportedly came out of the back door of the house armed with a handgun and butcher knife, Watt said.
He allegedly charged at an officer stationed at the back of the home, who retreated while yelling at the suspect to "stop," according to Watt. The man purportedly continued toward the officer, at which point the officer fired several shots, hitting him once in the abdomen.
The man fell to the ground and police detained him while rendering medical assistance, Watt said. The Ogden Fire Department transported the man, who Watt said is in good condition and whose identity was not disclosed, to a local hospital.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Critical Incident Response Team at the Weber County Attorney's Office. Watt said the officer who shot the man was wearing a body camera and it was turned on at the time of the shooting.