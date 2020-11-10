A Layton man is in jail on suspicion of four felony crimes connected to the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile.
According to a probable cause statement, Colton Smith, 19, was arrested Monday by Layton police and booked into the Davis County Jail accused of object rape, forcible sodomy, forcible sexual abuse and burglary.
The statement reads that in August, a juvenile reported to authorities that earlier that year, Smith came to the juvenile's window at her home and after the two kissed in the window well, Smith allegedly entered the room without consent.
While in the room, Smith digitally penetrated the victim, as well as fondled and kissed the victim's exposed breast, according to the probable cause statement.
A week later, the victim reportedly tried to speak with Smith about what occurred and was invited over to Smith's house under the belief his family was also home.
According to the probable cause statement, the victim reported that Smith's family wasn't home and he led her to his room where he again digitally penetrated her, as well as performed oral sex on her without her consent.
When authorities contacted Smith, he admitted to the acts and said he continually asked for consent, but that the victim would respond with "I don't know."
According to the probable cause statement, Smith admitted to authorities he never received an answer from the victim that gave consent to what was happening.
As of Tuesday, Smith hasn't been formally charged in Farmington's 2nd District Court and is being held without bail.