WOODS CROSS — Suspected auto burglars early Sunday tried to run down a Wood Cross police officer, who fired several shots at the fleeing vehicle, Police Chief Chad Soffe said.
"He felt like the suspects were going to hit him," Soffe said Monday.
The officer spotted a suspicious car at Manheim Auto Auction, 1650 W. 500 South, at about 4 a.m. and got out of his vehicle to approach the car, Soffe said.
"We've had a lot of cars stolen out of there," Soffe said. "The officer saw something in there that shouldn't have been."
After the confrontation, the car raced away, beginning an extended chase of up to 90 mph on Interstate 215, then on streets south through Salt Lake City, ending when the car crashed in West Valley City, according to a Woods Cross police probable cause statement.
The chase ended in a cul-de-sac when the car turned into an alley and rammed a fence, which wrapped under the car, disabling the vehicle.
Woods Cross, West Bountiful and West Valley officers approached the car with guns drawn, and both men in the car raised their hands and were arrested, the affidavit said.
Soffe said officers found a handgun in the car.
Julian Nordahl, 26, and Tucker Riggs, 28, were held without bail Monday in the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
Booking sheets said they each were suspected of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and two counts of auto theft, all second-degree felonies; third-degree felony failure to stop for police; and class B misdemeanor manufacture of burglary tools.
Nordahl also was charged with class B misdemeanor reckless driving and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Soffe said none of the shots fired hit Nordahl or Riggs, although the car was hit several times.
The chief said the officer, who was not injured, has been put on paid administrative leave, common practice during investigations of police use of deadly force.
The Davis County Attorney's Office is heading the investigation.
Soffe said Sunday's incident was the first shooting involving a Woods Cross officer in the two years he's been chief. There have been fewer than half a dozen in the 50 years of the department, he said.