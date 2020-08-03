OGDEN — A man was beaten unconscious in a brawl outside an Ogden bar Saturday morning and police arrested two men on aggravated assault charges.
An Ogden Police Department probable cause statement said officers responded to reports of several fights in the 200 block of 25th Street at about 2 a.m. and found a man unconscious on the sidewalk.
They interviewed several people, resulting in the identification of two men who allegedly beat the man.
Police booked Monterous Smith, 22, and Antonio Livsey, 20, into the Weber County Jail on charges of second-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor intoxication.
Smith waived his Miranda rights and told officers he hit the man once in the face after the man hit him once and swung at him a second time, the arrest affidavit said.
Smith also admitted he "might have kicked the male while he was on the ground," it said.
Police said witnesses told them they saw Livsey join in and hit the victim in the face several times while he was on the ground and kicked him, the affidavit said.
Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital, where doctors said he had suffered several facial fractures, according to the affidavit.
Trudy Davis of Ogden said the victim was her son.
She said the 22-year-old told her he was waiting for an Uber when he was attacked.
"He said a group of people in a car pulled up and got out and just started going after people," Davis said.
"They beat him so badly I didn't even recognize my kid when he walked out of the hospital," Davis said.
She said her son has an orbital fracture and a shattered cheekbone and will undergo surgery for them later this week.
He is also suffering from memory lapses, she said.
The Weber County Attorney's Office filed formal charges Monday against Livsey and Smith.
Both men remained jailed Monday afternoon, each in lieu of $5,200 bail. Neither man as yet had an attorney of record.
Smith already was free on bail pending prosecution in an August 2019 incident in Davis County involving drug and gun charges, according to 2nd District Court records.