KAYSVILLE — Two people died and a third was critically injured Tuesday night after a catering truck lost its load on Interstate 15 and an alleged DUI driver's truck smashed into cars slowing for the debris, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
A load of canvas bags fell onto the southbound lanes at about 8:30 p.m. and two cars slowed or nearly stopped to avoid the materials, the UHP said in a news release. A Ford F250 pickup crashed into a Toyota Prius, which in turn collided with a Chevy Malibu.
A man and woman in the Prius were dead at the scene and another man was taken by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition, according to the release. Two people in the Malibu were seriously injured and hospitalized. The pickup driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Troopers shut down the southbound freeway until one lane was reopened at 10:45 p.m. The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.
The victims' identities were not immediately released.