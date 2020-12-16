OGDEN — Two alleged gang combatants are jailed after another broad-daylight shooting in central Ogden.
Ogden Metro Gang Task Force agents arrested the two after a confrontation at 4 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue that left an Audi peppered with bullet holes.
The alleged shooter, Robert Ernest Parra Jr., 18, of Riverdale, is held without bail in the Weber County Jail.
A member of a rival gang, Alejandro Muniz Agabo, 28, who detectives said admitted to returning to the scene minutes later intending to shoot Parra, also remains behind bars pending prosecution.
Police responded to several reports of shots fired, and an arrest affidavit said Parra was seen running east toward Liberty Avenue, where he allegedly stashed a gun behind a trailer.
Parra said the people in the Audi "had rolled up and started 'clapping' at him, a street term meaning shooting at him," according to the affidavit.
"I ran for my life," Parra said, but then he asked for an attorney after police said they had found the gun he allegedly had hidden.
Muniz Agabo and a passenger in the Audi told officers they had driven up to "speak with Robert regarding an earlier interaction."
Parra allegedly fired four or five shots at the Audi, police said, which had bullet holes in both front doors and the windshield and both front windows were shot out.
The passenger had a bullet hole through his hoodie.
Muniz Agabo said that after the shooting he drove around the block to his home and returned with a handgun and advanced on Parra, pointing the gun at him as Parra ran away.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Parra with aggravated assault, four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, and obstructing justice, all third-degree felonies; and class A misdemeanor giving false information to police.
Prosecutors charged Muniz Agabo with second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person; aggravated assault and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, both third-degree felonies; and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Sept. 16, a gang member who lives in Washington Terrace allegedly fired 14 shots at a car carrying his estranged, pregnant girlfriend and another man.
That shooting occurred at about 9 a.m. near a busy intersection in downtown Ogden.