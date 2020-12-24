OGDEN — Two Weber County men are facing prosecution for allegedly beating members of another group of Pineview Reservoir boaters for "staring at them."
Ezequiel Cruz, 48, of West Haven, and Karson Sneddon, 20, of Roy, made initial court appearances this month in 2nd District Court in connection with the incident Aug. 15.
While leaving the Pineview boat ramp, the victims' group passed Cruz and Sneddon, "who believed that the victims were staring at them," according to a Weber County Sheriff's Office probable cause statement.
Words were exchanged, the affidavit said, and the victims told the pair they would meet them at the wipe-down area.
Sneddon, Cruz and another man approached the victims, yelling at them, and one of the victims called 911, the affidavit said.
Cruz and Sneddon allegedly attacked the victims with fists, knocking one of the men down, where he was kicked by the assailants.
A man who tried to defend the victim on the ground was punched on the back of the head, thereby knocked unconscious, the affidavit said.
Cruz is free after posting $7,500 bail, while Sneddon is out of custody with conditions, including a requirement that he have no contact with four people listed as victims in the case.
They each are charged with third-degree felony riot and class A misdemeanor assault with substantial bodily injury.
Charges were filed in November by the Weber County Attorney's Office.
The third man in the defendants' group apparently was not charged in the case.