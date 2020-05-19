OGDEN — Two people required surgery for severe knife wounds after a fracas in Ogden on Monday night, and a 51-year-old man was arrested on aggravated assault and weapons charges.
An Ogden police officer was called to McKay-Dee Hospital, where a woman had a knife wound in her abdomen. Soon, a man arrived at the emergency room bleeding heavily from a stab wound in his hand between the thumb and forefinger.
Police investigated, arrested Anthony Lamont Stephens, 52, at about 9:20 p.m. and took him to the Weber County Jail.
In a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court, Ogden Police Officer Alexander Wright said Stephens denied stabbing anyone. Stephens told police all he had done was retrieve his wife from a large altercation occurring among several people at an apartment in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The stabbed woman told police she had been in a tussle with Stephens and his wife. During the tangle, Stephens allegedly stabbed her with a medium-size black folding knife, according to the arrest documents.
Wright next talked to the man with the stabbed hand. The officer said the man saw an altercation between Stephens and a woman, and he and other people there tried to restrain Stephens.
That's when the stabbing in the hand occurred, the man told police.
Another man who described himself as a friend of Stephens told police he witnessed one of the stabbings and saw the wounds on both victims.
He said he saw Stephens use a small black tactical knife to stab the man, and he reported also seeing the woman lift her shirt to reveal her wound.
Police said they found Stephens at an address near the scene of the stabbings. He said he had gone to the Jefferson apartment to pick up his wife and "witnessed a large altercation between multiple individuals," Wright said in the arrest affidavit.
Stephens said he became involved only long enough to get his wife and leave, and he denied knowing of any knife attacks.
The probable cause statement said a charge of riot was justified against Stephens because he was assembled with several people and "engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct" resulting in serious bodily injury.
On Tuesday morning, the Weber County Attorney's Office — which makes final charging decisions after reviewing police probable cause statements — filed three felony charges against Stephens.
The indictment accused Stephens of two second-degree counts of aggravated assault and one count of third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
Court records show Stephens had several felony convictions for robbery and theft from 1987 to 2001.
Judge Reuben Renstrom ordered Stephens held without bail.