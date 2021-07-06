KAYSVILLE — A 35-year-old woman is behind bars after allegedly setting five grass fires on the Fourth of July, two nights after she was arrested for illegally walking on Interstate 15 and resisting arrest.
Kaysville police arrested Tawny Lynn Hutchings just before 7 p.m. Sunday after city firefighters and residents put out the series of fires on Kays Drive, Brandon Drive, Old Mill Lane and Lodder Drive.
Hutchings remained held Tuesday at the Davis County Jail in Farmington in lieu of $2,500 bail on suspicion of two counts of arson and three charges of reckless burning, all misdemeanors.
Upon responding to an arson report in the 700 block of Old Mill, a police officer was told by Kaysville firefighters and residents that several other fires had been started. One of the residents had video of a woman starting fires, a police probable cause statement said.
The Kaysville Fire Department said in a social media post that all five fires were quickly contained and there was no structure or property damage. Layton and Farmington crews also worked on the fires.
In a separate case, the Utah Highway Patrol arrested Hutchings at about 11:25 p.m. Friday after drivers reported a woman was walking on southbound Interstate 15 at 200 North.
An arrest affidavit filed by the trooper said Hutchings was walking on the road shoulder and ignored his commands that she stop. He grabbed her by the arm to stop her and she allegedly refused to identify herself. She resisted being handcuffed and would not let go of a plastic bag she was carrying. The trooper said he found a wallet in the bag, and she was booked at the jail and released on suspicion of failing to stop for police, interfering with arrest and being a prohibited pedestrian on a roadway.
In Layton, also on Friday, police reported they arrested a 28-year-old homeless woman for allegedly starting a fire in bushes between the Layton Hills Mall and I-15.
An arrest affidavit said the woman had defecated in the bushes and lit a bag on fire in an attempt to dispose of the feces, but the fire ignited grass and the blaze quickly spread through a 100-foot-wide area.
Firefighters quickly put out the flames and police booked Medina Islamovic into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of third-degree felony arson endangering human life. She was released with a promise to appear in 2nd District Court.