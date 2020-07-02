OGDEN — Police arrested a 41-year-old man on various charges Wednesday after two women were shot, one fatally.
Sergio Chavez, described as living in the country illegally, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, four counts of second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and two class A misdemeanor forgery counts.
As of Thursday morning, Chavez had not been detained in connection with the fatal shooting, which happened about 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Adams Avenue.
The Ogden Police Department said in a news release Wednesday evening that the case is in the early stages of investigation.
The identity of the deceased woman was not released pending notification of relatives.
In a probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court on Wednesday afternoon, police said a woman was shot while running away from Chavez's residence.
Two other shots were fired but missed the woman, the affidavit said. She was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police served a search warrant on the home and Chavez admitted to shooting the woman and firing again at her as she ran down the street away from his home, the affidavit said.
Three other guns were found, police said, noting that people living in the country illegally are not allowed to possess firearms.
The police press release said they found a 40-year-old woman dead inside the residence during the search.
The release said detectives, crime scene investigators and the Weber County Homicide Task Force are working on the case.
The forgery allegations stem from counterfeit identity documents found in Chavez's home, the probable cause statement said.
Formal charges had not been filed against Chavez as of Thursday morning.