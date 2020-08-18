OGDEN — The Weber County Attorney's Office has filed 20 child pornography charges against an Ogden man after a former romantic partner reported the alleged crimes.
Ogden police arrested Christopher Lee Carey, 36, on Thursday, two days after the tipster reported finding explicit images on Carey's cellphone.
Carey was arrested and booked into the Weber County Jail, where he remained held Tuesday in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Prosecutors on Friday charged Carey in 2nd District Court with 20 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
The arrest affidavit said the tipster provided evidence as well as account information for cloud storage services where Carey allegedly had the material.
After obtaining a search warrant for several cloud accounts, police said they found hundreds of images of children of varying ages engaged in sex acts.
The images were arranged in folders by age range and category, the affidavit said.
Police said they detained Carey and he admitted possessing the materials. He also admitted having more images on his cellphone and a laptop, according to the affidavit.
Upon conviction, a second-degree felony can result in a prison term of up to 15 years and a fine of $10,000.