PLEASANT VIEW — Utah Transit Authority police arrested an 18-year-old man Monday for allegedly shooting or breaking out 20 windows at the UTA Pleasant View station.
Based on witness reports and surveillance video, investigators arrested Dallas Schofield on Monday for incidents that occurred April 13.
The cellphone video showed a man shooting out windows at a UTA bus stop, and a second witness later that day told police a man damaged windows on two UTA ride share vans, according to a probable cause statement.
At 9:55 p.m., UTA surveillance video showed four people walking into the FrontRunner station parking lot. One of the four broke out several large glass pane windows along the platform, the police affidavit said.
More windows were broken out at the station's south bus hub, then the four walked away on 2700 North, the report said. They returned at 10:17 and the man broke more windows.
On Monday, a man matching the description of the person breaking windows in the videos was seen pushing the emergency call sign box on the FrontRunner platform, according to the report.
The affidavit said a friend told police Schofield caused the damages of the week before.
Police said Schofield declined to talk to them.
He was held in the Weber County Jail in lieu of $10,740 bond on a second-degree felony charge of criminal mischief and misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia and tobacco possession.
Further information about the vandalism was not immediately available from UTA.
FrontRunner service to the Pleasant View station was discontinued in 2018.