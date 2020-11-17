FARMINGTON — A judge has sentenced Alan Ray Isaacson, 37, of Layton, to 25 years to life in prison for raping a juvenile female.
Isaacson pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to first-degree felony rape of a child and second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor.
In return for the guilty pleas, Davis County prosecutors agreed to dismiss 15 other felony charges, of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, sodomy on a child, rape, forcible sodomy, object rape and forcible sexual abuse.
Second District Judge Thomas Kay imposed sentence Thursday, according to court records.
Kay sentenced Isaacson to one to 15 years on the exploitation charge and said the sentence could be served concurrently to the other sentence.
He gave Isaacson credit for 93 days served in the Davis County Jail since his arrest.
Layton police, following up on reports from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services, arrested Isaacson in August.
Six of the original 17 charges related to offenses that occurred in 2011, according to court records. The rest happened in 2019 and this year.
Police said Isaacson held a position of trust with the girl, whose age was not listed in court documents.
After waiving his Miranda rights, Isaacson told police he had sex with the alleged victim about 10 times in the past two years, the arrest affidavit said.
He also admitted taking explicit photos of the girl and storing them on his cellphone and laptop, according to the document.