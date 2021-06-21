BW Pineview 003.jpg
Buy Now

People recreate on Windsurfer Beach at Pineview Reservoir on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

 BRIAN WOLFER, Special to the Standard-Examiner

HUNTSVILLE — Three people drowned in Utah reservoirs Sunday, including a man at Pineview trying to reach his son, who was on a floatation device.

According to the Weber County Sheriff's Office, the 37-year-old man went under the reservoir's surface at about 1:30 p.m. and searchers found his body at 3:50 p.m. 

A bystander got to the child but was unable to find the father, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The man's identity was not released.

At Deer Creek State Park in Wasatch County, a married couple from Arizona drowned just before noon, the Utah State Parks Division said.

David M. McMillan, 72, and a family member were swimming near a pontoon boat and began to struggle staying afloat, the division said in a news release. Catherine McMillan, 59, jumped in to help and she also struggled.

Park rangers and an off-duty paramedic helped get the three to shore, but the McMillans were pronounced dead at a hospital, while the third adult was expected to recover.

You can reach reporter Mark Shenefelt at mshenefelt@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter at @mshenefelt.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!