HUNTSVILLE — Three people drowned in Utah reservoirs Sunday, including a man at Pineview trying to reach his son, who was on a floatation device.
According to the Weber County Sheriff's Office, the 37-year-old man went under the reservoir's surface at about 1:30 p.m. and searchers found his body at 3:50 p.m.
A bystander got to the child but was unable to find the father, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The man's identity was not released.
At Deer Creek State Park in Wasatch County, a married couple from Arizona drowned just before noon, the Utah State Parks Division said.
David M. McMillan, 72, and a family member were swimming near a pontoon boat and began to struggle staying afloat, the division said in a news release. Catherine McMillan, 59, jumped in to help and she also struggled.
Park rangers and an off-duty paramedic helped get the three to shore, but the McMillans were pronounced dead at a hospital, while the third adult was expected to recover.