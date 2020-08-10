RIVERDALE — Weber County prosecutors have filed charges against three men arrested after an alleged sexual assault against a woman in a motel parking lot.
In a Riverdale Police Department probable cause statement, Janner Akilang, 21, allegedly told police he grabbed the victim's breasts and inserted his fingers into her genitalia because "he knew what she wanted."
The woman told police she told the men to stop several times during the Aug. 2 incident.
The arrest affidavit alleged that Greg Motorik Wilson, 20, unbuckled his pants in front of the woman, and Jacob Kobin, 18, held up the woman's leg during the assault.
Police said they responded to a disturbance at Motel 6 after staff members said the men had threatened staff and were harassing and being physical with a woman in the parking lot.
Akilang was registered at the motel, the affidavit said.
In 2nd District Court in Ogden last week, the Weber County Attorney's Office filed two charges against Akilang: first-degree felony object rape and second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.
Wilson and Kobin each are charged with second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, aiding and abetting.